SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Whooooo likes hanging out with real owls, sitting around a fire, eating kettle corn and s’mores, and taking a night hike?

On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park, will offer a hoot of a good time at Owl Night.

Visitors can create owl-inspired art, listen to owl storytime with friends from the Shreve Memorial Library, or nerd out at presentations by local experts. “ArkLaTex Bird of the Month” contributor John Dillon will be at the event to share his knowledge of owls.

Fans of Dillon’s monthly bird offerings don’t want to miss this exciting free event!

There will be plenty of hot chocolate and s’mores for those who want to relax by the fireplace. Refreshments will also be provided by The Hot Dog Hut, Critter’s Corral, and Keto Cravings Snack Prep.

Oh, and did we mention that there will be s’mores?

Limited parking is available at WBJMP, but there will be a shuttle service from Richard Fleming Park at 7919 West Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport.

Shuttle riders are in for a treat because Woodsy the Owl will be there to greet visitors while accompanied by a Kisatchie National Forest Ranger.

Mini-owl documentaries will play on the big screen while you wait.

It all begins at 5:00 p.m. and ends at 9:00 p.m. For more information, call the park’s office at 318-929-2806 or visit us online by clicking here.