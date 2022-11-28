UPDATE: St. Tammany Parish Deputies report the girls and the dog have been found and are safe.

“We do not have any details to release at this time, but we are very happy to say both girls and their dog have been located and are safe. THANK YOU to everyone who helped, especially Louisiana State Police and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office for the use of their helicopters!!!”

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Deputies in St. Tammany Parish are searching for two girls who went missing Monday along with their golden retriever.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the girls (Abigail and Cecilia Bourg) are 7 and 4.

They were last seen at approximately 5 p.m. (Nov. 28) in their front yard in the 81000 block of N. Willie Road.

Anyone who sees the girls, or their dog is asked to call (985) 898-2338, deputies said.

“We know many of you want to come out and help search. At this time, we are asking everyone to please stay out of the woods while the helicopter is in the area as to not impede the search efforts. Thank you for your help,” the sheriff’s office has requested.