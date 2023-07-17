SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A driver is dead after a late-evening vehicle accident in Shreveport.

Shreveport police said that a truck and trailer was heading southbound on North Market Street when the trailer came unlatched and went into the northbound lane. The trailer crossed the intersection and struck a vehicle that was heading northbound.

Police said that the driver of the vehicle was killed in the collision. The driver’s name has not been released at this time.

Different types of vehicles require differing types of equipment to safely tow trailers. Incorrectly sized hitch balls are often the cause of accidents involving trailers, and it is important to fully seat couplers onto the ball of your vehicle. Secure the latch with a hitch pin or a coupler lock, and attach safety chains in a crisscross pattern.

And make certain the rating of your safety chains meet guidelines.