TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews will be removing an overhead sign from the ramp connecting I-30 westbound to US 59/I-369 south in Texarkana on Saturday. The work will begin at 12:00 a.m be completed by 6:00 a.m.

Westbound traffic will be directed back to US 59/I-369 south after be detoured to exit 219, University Avenue.

Please allow extra time for travel if you plan to be in the area.