Join artists, bellydancers, poets crafters and more at Lotus Studio in Shreveport’s Highlands this weekend. Photo credit Sharon Nixon.

Play poker in your car and Christmas shop with bellydancers & artists this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you like vintage motorcycles, playing poker, cruising the backroads, live poetry readings, and Christmas shopping amongst belly dancers, artists, and poets, you’re going to love what’s going on in Minden and Shreveport this weekend.

Poker Run benefiting the Dorcheat Historical Association Museum

On Saturday, November 19, a Motorcycle & Car Poker Run will benefit the Dorcheat Historical Association Museum in Minden, La.

Three rare WWII Harley Davidson motorcycles from Ronnie Dees’ collection will be on display at 116 Pearl Street in Minden beginning at 9:00 a.m.

“Cars, bikes, new, old, all are welcome. Anything goes,” says Schelley Frances, Director of the Dorcheat Museum.

Drive whatever type of vehicle you wish to downtown Minden on Saturday morning and get ready to play poker in your automobile or on your motorcycle. (Or your bicycle, if such suits you, though you’d best be in better shape than Jonas Vingegaard if you want to have a chance at winning).

Schelley Frances, Director of the Dorcheat Museum, says Poker Run registration will begin at 9:00 a.m., and all participant cards must be turned in at the museum by 2:00 p.m.

The object of the game is to pick up one card at each of the stops and to meet back by 2:00 p.m. to compare your poker hand with the other participants. Whoever has the best hand wins the game.

You can pre-register at the Dorcheat Museum until Friday at 4:00 p.m. or register on Saturday morning.

“Registration is $20 either way,” Frances said with a chuckle.

Those who know Schelley Frances are familiar with said chuckle and find it to be one of the many reasons her fundraisers are often successful.

Frances, a strong advocate of preserving local history, says the Dorcheat Museum will show motorcycle-themed movies all day for those who don’t want to play poker.

Ready to be dealt your hand?

You’ll be handed one card at each of the following locations, but in the end, only five cards will be needed to make up your hand. Choose your stops wisely! You’re in a time crunch, and it’s a competition, but it’s also a Saturday morning, and you’ll want to have fun. Good luck!

The Germantown Colony Museum at 200 Museum Road in Minden, a State of Louisiana museum that tells the story of some of the earliest European settlers in the region

Webster Parish Library at 521 East & West in Minden, a Spanish-style red tile roof home built in 1921

City Art Works at 701 Main Street in Minden, a darling downtown building that features local art and local artists

Under Dawgs Sports Bar and Grill Restaurant, located at 605 Main Street in downtown Minden

The Kiosk Gazebo in downtown Sarepta, next to the post office on Highway 371, the hometown of country music legend Trace Adkins

The Dorcheat Museum at 116 Pearl Street in downtown Minden–but make sure you get there before 2:00 p.m. when the poker run ends!

Suppose Saturday proves to be a rainy day. In that case, Frances says participants may draw four cards at the Dorcheat Museum and one card at Under Dawgs Bar & Grill around the corner from the museum.

Contact Schelley Frances for more information at 318-423-0192, and she says to please bring an unwrapped toy or canned goods to the Dorcheat Museum to help out local charities.

Highland Open Studio Tours Sunday

Round out your weekend with Highland Open Studio Tours Sunday, when five shops give you the opportunity to experience everything from local art to live music and belly dancing.

“We’ve invited some artists in to join us,” said Sharon Nixon of Lotus Studio. From noon until 4 on Sunday, the studio will have a mix of dancing, drumming, poetry, crafting, and art. “Right now we’re doing Christmas dances.”

Nixon says the Shreveport Writer’s Club will be in the store all day.

“M.L. Dumars will be reading her poetry at different times throughout the day,” said Nixon. “From one to two, there will be a crafting demo with Crystal Barkley. She works with recycled grocery bags and turns them into yarn and crochets. She’ll have some interesting things.”

Candlemakers, a face painter, and a jewelry maker will be at Lotus Studio, too.

Karen LaBeau, the coordinator of Highland Open Studio Tours, says this is the 9th year of this grassroots project. She says it began when once a month on Sunday, a shop opened to allow artists to meet the public.

“It went quarterly, and now different houses are on the tour on Sundays. This we’re having our holiday tour. One house may have five or six artists.”

LaBeau says she’ll be at Mrs. Birtha’s art gallery for the tour, having peach cobbler.

“I’ll have a canvas where anyone from the community who comes can add to it. There’s another house, on Wilkersons, and they’re going to have Haley playing the guitar and singing from 2-4 pm. The premise is to engage the community. We’ll have activities for kids to do. All of the artists are contributing to the gift basket we’ll be giving away. And next year will be our tenth year, so we’re pretty excited about it.”

LaBeau says the area is a Cultural Arts District designated by the state of Louisiana.

If you have your ticket punched at the following locations, in the order presented below, then drop your ticket in the jar at the Edgerton’s house, you’ll be eligible to win the prize.