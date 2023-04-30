Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana police are searching for two men after a Texas A&M University Texarkana baseball player was shot during a game on Saturday.

Felony warrants have veen issued for Kamauri Butler, age 17, Aggravated Assault, and Demarco Banks, age 20, for Deadly Conduct.

Police said they received several calls of shots fired on Saturday at approximately 5:30 p.m. Soon after, a 911 call described a baseball player at the park had collapsed and may have been shot.

Police began to work, investigating the field and searching for evidence on Lynda Street, where the original calls of shots fired had originated. Authorities found that the two incidents were related.

Spent shell casings on Linda Street allegedly led police to a home where two men allegedly began shooting at one another during a disturbance. 400 yards away, a ballplayer received a gunshot wound at the George Dobson Field at Spring Lake Park ballpark. Officials have said that the 18-year-old was standing in the bullpen when he was injured by a stray bullet.

Butler and Banks are no longer known to be in the area. Other men at the scene, however, were arrested.

Yankeen gea Smith, age 49, was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, plus two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and ecstasy pills.)

Nathan Moore was arrested for Tampering with Evidence and Possession Marijuana, and Marcell Beaver (19) for Possession of Marijuana.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.