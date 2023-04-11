BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A spring garden workshop focusing on pollinators, rabbits, and poultry is set for late April at Southern University’s Ag Center in Baton Rouge.

The workshop will discuss sustainable farming, selecting and growing pollinators, farm and animal manure composting, and poultry and rabbit production. The overall theme of the workshop deals with housing, husbandry, and harvesting.

Southern University’s Agricultural Research and Extension Center is steeped in history. Historians still realize the importance of the mission behind Land-Grant Colleges and Universities, which began as U.S. government-sponsored educational institutions that Americans could attend for free if they wished to be educated.

George Washington Carver is among the most famous names in higher-level agricultural education history. He earned his undergrad and graduate degrees from one of the nation’s first agrarian institutions—now known as Iowa State University. He brought his genius to the American South, where he was passionate about reaching “the man farthest down.”

George Washington Carver’s work was an inspiration to farmers and homesteaders across the nation.

At land grant institutions like Southern University and Tuskegee University, Carver took scientific experimentation in agriculture to an entirely new level. He changed Americans’ understanding of biological concepts like soil degradation and the rotation of crops. But Carver didn’t confine his work to Alabama. He, and others from Tuskegee University, wanted to help Southerners live better lives.

A recently discovered letter in the Tuskegee University Archives shows a direct link between Carver and another Louisiana institute: North Louisiana Agricultural and Industrial Institute.

Written on Charles Adams’ stationery and signed by Boyd T. Crawford, the June 8, 1905 letter to Carver thanks him for sending his agricultural bulletin, How to Build up Worn Out Soils to the institution that would eventually become Grambling State University.

Image taken by KTAL’s Jaclyn Tripp at Tuskegee University’s George Washington Carver archives.

The mission of land grant schools was simple. Families needed help creating better farms, and happier homes, and the ability to quickly and inexpensively rehabilitate the land and grow enough food to feed their families well.

In short, the South needed agriculture science.

W. E. B. Du Bois called the reconstruction era in Louisiana a continuation of the Civil War. Amid political instability, impoverished Southerners needed to plant crops in soils severely harmed by cotton production. The yields were often poor but Carver worked hard to learn ways to produce healthy soil in a relatively small amount of time.

To have enough left over from harvests to sell the surplus for cash became the new American Dream for countless students who attended land grant institutions nationwide.

Scientists like Carver took human knowledge to the next level by attending and later teaching at one of the world’s first agricultural colleges. Many agricultural colleges shared discoveries made by scientists like Carver at their agrarian experiment stations, and these shared lessons often transcended race and sex. Agricultural experimentation often created growing zones for human hearts in this post-war culture.

Image by KTAL’s Jaclyn Tripp, taken at George Washington Carver National Monument Museum in Joplin, MO.

Our nation’s Agricultural Experiment Stations are, by their very design, meant to provide solutions for agricultural problems faced by Americans. If enough people ask the experiment stations to run specific experiments or even demonstrate how to begin and operate a homestead that operates on the principles of permaculture, the experiment station(s) will oblige.

Tell those who work at your local Agricultural Experiment Station if you’re having an issue in your garden or would like your local station to help your friends learn how to become carbon-neutral or even carbon-negative, agriculturally speaking.

Remember that in past generations, our ancestors had their parents and even their parents’ parents to teach them how to plant and harvest. But in this modern world, we have our quirky gardening friends and our country’s Agricultural Experiment Stations to help us get back on track.

In late April, the opportunity to attend a workshop at Southern University’s Agricultural Research and Extension Center is about more than learning about sustainable farming, pollinators, farm and animal manure composting, or poultry and rabbit production.

Regardless of who you are and where you’re from, learning about growing methods at one of our nation’s early Land Grant colleges is a beautiful gift to receive. We are all rooted in the soil, in one way or another, whether we’re beekeepers, flower gardeners, commercial farm producers, or have pet bunnies and/or chickens in our backyards.

We are all human, and we thrive best when we work to help one another.

To experience the event that nods at the beauty of the human spirit while also celebrating humanity’s ability to make keen observations in the natural world, get yourself to the Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena at Southern University, 1460 Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge, on Apr. 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Reread that address. Yep. That means you’ll have to drive down a scenic highway to get there.