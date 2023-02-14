Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a man who is wanted on weapons charges, and they are calling him dangerous.

On Jan. 25, Shreveport Police Domestic Violence Detectives were contacted in regard to ongoing reports of domestic abuse in the 3300 block of Darien Street. A victim reported to detectives that a suspect first threatened her with a firearm before shooting at her with said firearm.

Warrants for the arrest of Terry D. Miller, 44, were then obtained by the detectives.

Miller is wanted on one count of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and one count of Illegal Use of a Weapon.

Terry D. Miller’s photo provided by the Shreveport Police Department

SPD asks anyone with information on the whereabouts of this dangerous suspect to call 318-673-73010 #3.

Anonymous tips may be submitted to Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or by downloading the P3Tips app.

Remember that Crime Stoppers does not want your name, just your information.