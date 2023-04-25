SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A press conference held on Monday evening has given new details on the most recent of Northwest Louisiana’s recent string of officer-involved shootings.

Trooper LeAnn Hodges, Public Information Officer for Troop G of the Louisiana State Police, said that SPD responded to a shots-fired call in the area of Lapaloma Street and Tulane Avenue just before 5:00 p.m.

An armed subject and an SPD officer came into contact and shots were exchanged between them.

“The subject was struck. Our officer was not injured,” said Hodges. “That subject was transported to Ochsner University Health with life-threatening injuries.”

Shreveport police contacted Louisiana State Police and asked them to become the primary investigators.

Hodges said LSP investigators are now working diligently as they process the crime scene.

The ongoing investigation means that the scene is still active; drivers are encouraged to avoid the area until LSP has completed their work.

“We are still recovering evidence. Body camera footage does have to be reviewed, as well as in-car video footage,” Hodges furthered. “There are interviews that still need to be conducted.

LSP appreciates the public’s patience during this time.

“If anybody does have any further information in reference to this shooting, we please urge you to come forward with that information.”

Citizens may give information anonymously by using the Louisiana State Police’s online reporting system. Those who prefer to contact LSP by phone many call the Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.