SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man pleaded guilty as charged on Monday to numerous felony charges.

Will Lee Rochelle IV, 27, pleaded guilty as charged on Aug. 21 to aggravated second-degree battery and attempted armed robbery. A jury was in the process of being selected to hear his case.

Rochelle also pleaded guilty as charged to separate pending charges, including battery of a police officer, aggravated second-degree battery, attempted armed robbery, attempted second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Rochelle and an accomplice were at a house party in the 5600 block of Kent Avenue in April 2017 when Rochelle and the accomplice attempted to rob a victim outside. The victim refused to cooperate, so Rochelle and his accomplice pistol-whipped the victim and caused injuries that required stitches and wound care.

Rochelle was previously convicted of simple robbery in Caddo District Court.

Rochelle was sentenced to six months in the parish jail for battery of a police officer, eight years at hard labor for second-degree battery, 15 years at hard labor on each count of aggravated second-degree battery, 20 years at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 40 years at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspensions of sentence for attempted armed robbery, and 40 years at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence for attempted second-degree murder.

Assistant District Attorneys Cheyenne Wilson and Jasmine Cooper prosecuted Rochelle, who was defended by Harry Johnson, Casey Simpson, and Madison Crusan.