SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in an early-morning dirt bike wreck in Shreveport.

Cory R. Swift, Jr., 23, of Bullen Street in Shreveport, was killed in the early morning hours on Sat., Oct. 21.

According to the coroner’s office, Swift was heading south on a dirt bike in the 1200 block of Fairfield Avenue around 3:30 a.m. when his dirtbike collided with a Dodge Durango.

Swift was transported to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, where he was pronounced dead at 3:45 a.m.

An autopsy has been ordered by the coroner’s office, and the collision is being investigated by the Shreveport Police Department.