SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a Shreveport crash.

Caronell D. Williams, 45, of Shreveport, was in the 100 block of East Stoner, heading east when his vehicle ran through a construction area and collided with an excavator.

The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Sat., Oct. 21.

An autopsy has been ordered, and the Shreveport Police Department is investigating the crash.