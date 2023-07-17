SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says a Shreveport man has been arrested and faces charges for possessing and distributing child porn.

Robert Randall Reinhart, 58, was arrested on July 14 for possessing hundreds of images depicting child sexual abuse. He lives in the 8100 block of Paula Kay Place.

Reinhart’s home was searched, and several digital storage devices were seized. Caddo Sheriff’s Cyber Crimes Unit detectives executed a search warrant and discovered 266 files of child pornography during a digital forensic examination of his cell phone. Some of the files had been distributed on the internet.

Reinhart was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center after being arrested and charged with 266 counts of Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography. No bond has been set.

His case remains under investigation. CSO aggressively investigates child sexual abuse cases with ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) Task Force and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

Anyone with information concerning crimes against children is asked to contact 318-681-0700.