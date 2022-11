SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Approximately 20 personal and 13 Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a house fire at 5512 Ben Jai Drive. The blaze broke out around 6:30 on Sunday evening.

Dispatch was contacted just before 7:00 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 7:02. According to authorities on the scene, the fire was placed under control at 7:19 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.