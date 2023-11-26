SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two dogs are relaxing after firefighters saved them from a fire in the Southern Hills community.

Shreveport firefighters responded to a fire in the 9300 block of Pine Grove on Sun., Nov. 26, 2023. Image by KTAL’s James Johnson.

KTAL’s James Johnson reports that members of the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire in the 9300 block of Pine Grove just before 6:00 p.m. and discovered smoke coming out of the front and rear of a one-story residence. Two dogs were trapped inside of the home.

The home’s two occupants were not at home when the fire broke out.

Twenty-one firefighters were able to bring the fire under control by 6:34 p.m., and no injuries or fatalities have been reported. A large section of the home’s roof collapsed because of the fire.

The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

SFD encourages fire safety and asks that anyone who needs a free smoke alarm contact Shreveport Fire Prevention at (318) 671-6740.