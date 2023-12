SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire on Debbie Street, one block from Yarbrough Road.

KTAL has a reporter on the scene and we have learned that one person was in the home when the fire began, but they were able to safely exit the home.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

If you live in Shreveport and would like to request a free fire alarm for your home, click here.