Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man is in the Sabine Parish Detention Center after being arrested on Friday night for Possession with intent to distribute schedule II and speeding.

According to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell, Eric Lamar Samuel, 51, was arrested late on Feb. 3 after Sabine Parish Sheriff Patrol Deputy Jeriah Steinke stopped a vehicle at approximately 10:30 p.m. for speeding 70 MPH in a 55 MPH zone on LA Highway 6 near Many. Deputy Steinky conducted a short investigation of the vehicle and allegedly found a bag of a suspicious substance weighing approximately 2.27 lbs., under the passenger seat. The estimated street value of the methamphetamine is approximately $10,000.

The 11th Judicial District Court has not set a bond for Samuel at this time.

Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Steinke and the Patrol Division have been commended by Sheriff Mitchel and Chief Deputy Brad Walker for keeping drugs out of the community.