ATHENS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This may come as a surprise to Ark-La-Tex area readers, but one of the most abundant winter birds we have is the good, old-fashioned seagull.

As I’ve mentioned in previous bird-of-the-month articles, there are multiple ways to follow the seasons. I know winter doesn’t officially begin until Dec. 21 with the winter solstice, but birds make really terrible amateur astronomers. As far as they’re concerned, it’s winter.

Now, before I go any further, I have to mention something that birders of all types love to point out to all non-birders: there are actually no “sea” gulls.

It’s just “gulls.”

This image of a Gull on Cross Lake in Shreveport was taken by Dr. Charlie Lyon.

Yes, of course, you see gulls at the beach. But you also see gulls eating French fries from the dumpster outside McDonald’s or at the lake when you go fishing. In fact, nesting habitats for some gull species may range from prairies to treetops, and you can find them in places nowhere near the beach. “Seagulls” is just one of those names that was invented inaccurately, like “camel” instead of the obviously more appropriate and scientifically accurate “sand moose.”

In the ArkLaTex, there are generally about three gull species you’d expect to see in winter. And the most common here, in fact the most widely seen gull species across North America. is the Ring-billed Gull (Larus delawarensis), which may be found in NWLA from about October through March.

Ring-billed Gulls, like most gulls, are mostly white. The adults have yellow legs and feet, as well as a yellow bill with, you may have guessed this, a black ring around it. The upper side of their wings, as well as their back or “mantle” is pale gray, and like most gulls, they have mostly black wing tips. Their head, belly, and tail are all or nearly all white. Younger birds that have not attained adult plumage are pretty messy looking. Depending on age, they can vary between a splotchy gray granite-like plumage or a swirled mix of white, gray, and black.

Click here if you want to see a video of them in the wild.

Ring-billed Gulls are medium-sized gulls. On average, they weigh a pound. Of the two other expected gull species in our area, Herring Gulls (Larus argentatus) usually weigh about 2.5 pounds, and the dainty Bonaparte’s Gulls (Chroicocephalus philadelphia) weigh just over a half pound.

All this, of course, depends on how many discarded cheese sticks they eat in a parking lot.

In winter, Ring-billed Gull numbers stretch from coast to coast, skipping most of the western deserts, the Rockies, the Northern Plains, and the Appalachians. During the breeding season, however, Ring-billeds nest in the upper half of the continent and more inland, from the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence River in the Northeast to mid-Washington State and mid-Oregon and stretching far north all the way into Canada’s Northwest Territories, where they end all their vocalizations with “eh?”

Ring-billed Gulls nest on the ground, mostly on islands in lakes. And they do this often in very large numbers. A single colony may have as many as 70,000 – 80,000 nesting pairs of birds (birdsoftheworld.org). And some of those nests may consist of two female birds raising their chicks together. Ornithologists are still unsure exactly why this occurs with Ring-billed Gulls, but it may be because male Ring-billeds are less likely to try out a new colony. Newcomers to colonies are usually females, so they may choose another female as a nest partner if there are not enough males in a growing colony.

In the Ark-La-Tex, you can see Ring-billed Gulls up and down the Red River and at just about any lake, and of course the aforementioned ones in shopping center parking lots. But one of the best places to see thousands of them is Cross Lake.

Local birder and friend Dr. Charlie Lyon extensively conducts bird surveys on Cross Lake, and he has recorded up to 10,000 Ring-billed Gulls roosting on the water for the night. For December, high counts of Ring-billeds there run from about 5,500 up to 8,500 by the end of the month, and in January numbers can rise even higher. Other gull species are present, but the vast majority are Ring-billeds.

This image of Gulls on Cross Lake in Shreveport was taken by Dr. Charlie Lyon.

If you drive a few hours south of Cross Lake, you’ll find another one of Louisiana’s massive concentrations of Ring-billed Gulls at one of their preferred winter hangouts: landfills! Yes, the Jefferson Davis Parish landfill in Welsh, LA, known affectionately by locals as “Mt. Trashmore,” attracts thousands of gulls, along with vultures, eagles, hawks, and birders.

I never said birding was glamorous, folks.

The largest high count for Ring-billeds at the Mt. Trashmore is 13,000 birds.

So, if you’d like to watch this winter spectacle, it’s your choice now. Take your sweetheart to sunset on Cross Lake and watch the gulls glide in over the still, serene water. Or cruise down south, grab some cracklins, and gaze into the landfill as she says, “I love you for this,” muffled under an N95 face mask. Just take lots of bread, and if you bear any resemblance to Tippi Hedren, I’d recommend steering clear of any phone booths.

John Dillon is an expert on bird identification. He teaches at Minden High School, has served on the Louisiana Bird Records Committee since 2011, and is a past president of the Louisiana Ornithological Society. Dillon is also a regional reviewer for Cornell University’s www.ebird.org, the largest online database of avian records. For content-related questions, email John Dillon at merlin183@yahoo.com.