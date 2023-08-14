SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Representatives will be in Shreveport for two weeks to help individuals and families apply for disaster loans with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) after straight-line winds and severe storms swept through the ArkLaTex between June 10 and June 18 and caused extensive damage.

Homeowners

Homeowners may borrow up to $500,000 to repair or replace damaged real estate. Homeowners are eligible to apply for $100,000 to replace damaged personal property.

Renters

Renters may borrow up to $100,000 to repair or replace lost personal property.

Businesses and nonprofits

Businesses may borrow as much as $2 million to repair or replace real estate, equipment, inventory, and other assets damaged or destroyed real estate. Equipment, inventory, or other assets destroyed by the storms. The loans are available to non-profit organizations and businesses of all sizes.

Small businesses and non-profit organizations that suffered adverse financial impacts because of the storms may borrow up to $2 million to help pay obligations until normal operations resume.

When and where to get help

Customer service representatives from the SBA will be in Shreveport from Aug. 14 through Aug. 25 to answer questions about how a disaster loan can help survivors recover. Representatives will help survivors complete loan applications. Visit the Shreveport SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center in the Independence Stadium Media Room, 3301 Pershing Boulevard in Shreveport, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Or if you prefer, call (800) 659-8955 for more information about SBA disaster loans.