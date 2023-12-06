VERNON PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Florien man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a pursuit and standoff with deputies in Vernon Parish.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to stop 47-year-old Nathen Sandel in Vernon Parish.

Sandel was wanted in Vernon Parish for a felony stalking arrest warrant and failure to appear for domestic abuse battery and assault charges in Sabine Parish.

Sandel refused to stop and traveled north on US Highway 171 into Sabine Parish, driving his truck across the median into oncoming traffic several times.

Sandel’s truck was eventually stopped on Highway 171 at Gandy Road just south of Florien when Sandel armed himself with a weapon and refused to exit his truck.

Sabine Parish deputies say they tried to negotiate with Sandel for around an hour before Sandel eventually shot himself.

He was immediately taken to Sabine Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.