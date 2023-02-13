Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is in the Sabine Parish Detention Center on multiple charges after a months-long investigation by a tactical narcotics team.

According to officials, the Sabine Parish Sheriff Tactical Narcotics Team obtained a search warrant for a home on Lincoln Street in Many after investigating illegal drug sales for several months. During the search, SPS Tactical Narcotics Team Agents were able to locate approximately 3.6 ounces of suspected marijuana, 4 grams of cocaine, 1 ounce of methamphetamine, and various drug paraphernalia.

(Image: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Rodney Lane Waller, 44, of Many, was arrested on Feb. 10 and booked into the SPDC for Possession with intent to distribute schedule I (Marijuana), Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Crack Cocaine), Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Meth), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The 11th Judicial District has not set bond at this time.