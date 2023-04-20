SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Money prizes, a post-race party, and more awards than ever before await participants and supporters of the annual David Rice Memorial Angel Run and Walk in Shreveport.

David Rice lived at Holy Angels for 16 years before he died in 2001. David’s family and friends hosted the inaugural Angel Run in his honor the following year.

Holy Angels assist people with disabilities in achieving their maximum level of independence by providing job training, job placement, program activities, applied behavioral analysis, and residential services.

All proceeds benefit individuals with disabilities who Holy Angels serve.

Runners, walkers, and supporters are encouraged to come out on April 22, race day. Registration takes is from 7:00 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. at Holy Angels. The race starts at 8:00 a.m.

The registration fee is $35. Participants will get a 2023 Angel Run T-shirt, a tote bag, a race bag, refreshments, and admission to the after-party.

Also available for purchase will be a limited-edition Angel Run Trucker Hat.

Advance packet pickup will be available at Sportspectrum in Shreveport from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Apr. 20, and from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Apr. 21.

To register for the race or learn more about Holy Angels visit laholyangels.org.