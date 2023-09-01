SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many Caddo Parish entities have partnered with the City of Shreveport to hold Shreveport’s National Night Out on Oct. 3.

Millions of neighborhoods in the United States host National Night Out events.

In the past 40 years, more than 38 million neighbors in 17000 communities have participated in National Night Out events.

Whether you want to host a cookout or a festival, a block party, or a seminar, National Night Out is your opportunity to bring people in your neighborhood together.

Community Renewal, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Shreveport City Marshall’s Office, the Shreveport Fire Department, and the Louisiana State Police are all working with the City of Shreveport to support the celebration of this special night.

During National Night Out, neighbors and local law enforcement officials are encouraged to get to know one another by registering to host a party on your block. National Night Out was designed to bring police and neighbors together for something positive.

Register your community’s National Night Out party before the September 15 deadline.