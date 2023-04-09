SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The cause of a fire is under investigation after Shreveport firefighters responded to a report of a house fire that started just before dawn on Sunday morning.

The first unit fire unit arrived on the scene in the 1100 block of Crestmoor Drive less than four minutes after smoke was reported at 4:37 a.m. on Apr. 9. Upon arriving at the scene, SFD personnel reported heavy smoke coming from the front of the single-story structure. After entering the home they discovered the fire was located in the front of the home and in the attic.

Approximately 21 firefighters and eight fire units were able to control the fire around 5:00 a.m.

No assessment of damage is available yet, but officials say the home did have working smoke detectors.

No injuries were reported.

SPD stresses that free smoke detectors are available, including free installation in your home, by simply calling 318-673-6740.