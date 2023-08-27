SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 16000 SWEPCO customers in Caddo Parish are without power this evening after a line of strong thunderstorms began to batter the region.

As of 9 p.m. on Aug. 27, 588 SWEPCO customers in Bossier Parish, 4226 customers in Natchitoches Parish, more than 2500 customers in Desoto and Sabine Parishes are without power.

Thousands of customers in east Texas that use SWEPCO and DETEC are without power.

Fewer than 100 SWEPCO customers in southwest Arkansas have lost power in this recent wave of storms.

Click here to see how many SWEPCO customers are without power in your parish or county right now.

Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative reports approximately 2700 scattered outages in east Texas.

Officials in Sabine Parish report downed trees and high winds on Highway 120 near Bayou Scie, and another tree down on Highway 175 near Eaves Lane. They ask residents to slow down and be aware.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies are reporting power lines down on Highway 486 at the Campti Cutoff near the Natchitoches Port. The lines are blocking the road, so expect delays and use an alternate route until the damage has been repaired.

Possibly damaging storms, fueled by upper-level instability, may redevelop overnight. But there’s good news! KTAL’s Ron May forecasts cooler temperatures to accompany the beginning of the work week.

Highs will only reach the lower nineties on Mon., Tues., Wed., and Thursday.