ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A portion of I-20 eastbound near the Harrison/Gregg County line will be closed on Sunday, November 13, from midnight until 6:00 a.m., when crews will remove a dynamic message sign from the interstate.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured to the frontage road at exit 596 onto US 259 and can reenter the interstate at exit 599, also known as Loop 281.

Extra time for travel may be necessary for motorists who will be in the area during that time.