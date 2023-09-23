BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A big win for Coy Brotherton and the Parkway Panthers in their district opener against Haughton, pulling away 24-6.

Haughton and Parkway are one of the biggest high school rivalries. With brothers Jason and Coy Brotherton as head coach of each team the matchup is nicknamed the Brotherton Bowl.

This specific game is meaningful to both teams every year and winning it means a lot to the Panthers and it’s a great way to open up district play.

Senior cornerback, Ashtin Jackson, explained, “It’s always a rival against Haughton and Parkway because they’re brothers, so the Brotherton Bowl. It’s always been a rival for years, so to win this, and I’m a senior too, with graduation coming. We came to this, and we won, got the trophy.”

Parkway head coach, Coy Brotherton, added, “You know there are times and moments in stoppage play that you’ll look across there and see him. It sucks that one of us has to lose, especially a district opener. It’s never a good time to play, but just knowing this, kind of sets the tone for district. It’s a tough matchup to play this early in the season.”

Jackson was a key playmaker for the Panthers Friday night, recording two interceptions and returning one of them to the house for a Pick 6.

“He had two interceptions. I’m proud of him. He’s a three-year starter and he only had one interception coming in to tonight, so to see him get two that was pretty awesome. You know, he’s just a good kid who works hard, one of my program guys that were happy for. To see him get that Pick 6 kind of surprised everyone including him,” said Coy Brotherton.

The defensive athlete explained what went through his head during that play, saying, “We kind of watched them all day. I kind of expected what they were running double routes. That’s what Haughton usually does, so I just didn’t bite it and I kept that, and I caught the pick. It’s a blessing. I worked for this all summer, and it just paid off man. I thank God from above.”

Parkway remains undefeated with a 4-0 record overall and 1-0 district record. The Panthers will face Captain Shreve next week. Haughton is now 2-2 overall with a 0-1 district record. The Buccaneers next opponent is Southwood.