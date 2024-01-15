SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — All appointments at a hospital in Shreveport are either canceled or will be converted to virtual appointments on Tuesday.

Overton Brooks Veterans Affairs Medical Center has canceled all outpatient, procedural, and surgical appointments for Jan. 16, though emergency and impatient operations have not been affected by the winter weather.

The Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Longview, Texarkana, and Monroe will also be closed on Jan. 16.

Veterans may still be seen through tele-modalities, and all outpatient appointments at the Shreveport campus will either be converted to virtual appointments or rescheduled.

Telehealth appointments are recommended for many VA patients.

OBVAMC’s number one priority is to keep both Veterans and VA staff protected. Officials advise Veterans should stay off of frozen roadways, as temperatures will not reach above freezing on Jan. 16.