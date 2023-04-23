SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that has taken the life of a man in Shreveport on Sunday night.

Dispatch record Caddo 911 initially described Shreveport Police Department officer(s) on the scene of a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. on Apr. 23. The traffic stop occurred near the cross streets of Mansfield Road and Valley View Drive in Shreveport, where police are now investigating an officer-involved shooting.

At least 30 units on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport on Sunday, Apr. 23. Image by KTAL Staff.

Within an hour of the initial traffic stop, Caddo 911 described more than 29 units on the scene.

This is a breaking news story, and KTAL/KMSS has a team on the scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

As of 10:42 p.m. on Sunday night, a portion of Mansfield Road has been blocked off.

Those driving near the active area should use alternate routes to free the roads for the movement of emergency vehicles and investigative personnel.