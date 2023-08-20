TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The National Weather Service in Shreveport, Louisiana has issued a Red Flag Warning for northeast Texas, northern Louisiana on Monday, Aug. 21. This means extreme fire conditions will be present in the area because of strong winds, low humidity and dry vegetation, according to NWS.

The warning will be in effect for the following counties and parishes from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday:

Caddo Parish, LA

Bossier Parish, LA

Webster Parish, LA

De Soto Parish, LA

Red River Parish, LA

Bienville Parish, LA

Jackson Parish, LA

Ouachita Parish, LA

Sabine Parish, LA

Natchitoches Parish, LA

Winn Parish, LA

Grant Parish, LA

Caldwell Parish, LA

La Salle Parish, LA

Smith County, TX

Gregg County, TX

Harrison County, TX

Cherokee County, TX

Rusk County, TX

Panola County, TX

Nacogdoches County, TX

Shelby County, TX

Angelina County, TX

San Augustine County, TX

Sabine County, TX

NWS said the warning extends to all areas near and south of the I-20 corridor of northeast Texas and northern Louisiana. Winds of 10 to 15 mph, a relative humidity of 20% to 25% and temperatures of 103 to 107 degrees mean that “Rapid ignition and spread of wildfires is possible,” according to NWS.