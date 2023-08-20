SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple fires have broken out in northwest Louisiana since the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Firefighters and sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple fires in Natchitoches Parish on 1-49 near Cypress just before 5:00 p.m. Deputies shut down I-49 temporarily until the fire could be contained. All lanes are now open, and drivers are asked to carefully avoid distractions, as some smoke may still be in the area.

The Many Police Department is urging citizens to respect the burn ban and to call 911 immediately if anyone or anything is starting a fire. Police also ask citizens to check on elderly neighbors to make sure they have fans and air conditioning.

In Sabine Parish, a fire warning near Dess Road was issued around 5 p.m., and residents on Willie Salter Road and Rogers Road were advised of fire danger in the area. Deputies ask that citizens take precautions to avoid the area. Several other fires across Sabine Parish are also serving as reminders of how serious the fire danger is at this time. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said the SPSO will keep citizens updated on immediate threats to property and will issue evacuations if they become necessary.

DeSoto Parish‘s Fire District 8 wants the public to be aware of a large woods fire at Dolet Hills. The district said that forestry is working with multiple fire districts to get the fire under control.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall asks that citizens cooperate with the burn ban and help to spread the word about the dangerous conditions.

Bossier Parish Fire District #1 sent out a reminder that the entire state of Louisiana is under a burn ban.

The Red Flag Warning will be in effect for the following parishes from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mon., Aug. 21:

Caddo Parish, LA

Bossier Parish, LA

Webster Parish, LA

De Soto Parish, LA

Red River Parish, LA

Bienville Parish, LA

Jackson Parish, LA

Ouachita Parish, LA

Sabine Parish, LA

Natchitoches Parish, LA

Winn Parish, LA

Grant Parish, LA

Caldwell Parish, LA

La Salle Parish, LA

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided when it becomes available.