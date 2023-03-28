NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An inmate in Natchitoches Parish escaped custody on Tuesday afternoon while being detained after being found guilty of Simple Escape.

Kenneth D. Hardy, 33, was handcuffed and restrained, but managed to open the door of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detention Center Transport Van and make his escape at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Mar. 28. He was being transported from Natchitoches District Court to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center after a jury found him guilty of Simple Escape.

Corrections deputies and Natchitoches police were able to re-capture Hardy on University Parkway near Howell Street only eight minutes after his escape.

Hardy was then booked into the NPDC on the conviction of Simple Escape, plus additional charges of Simple Escape and Resisting an Officer.

Hardy has made at least three other escape attempts in the past.