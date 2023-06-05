CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Mooringsport man has been killed in a motorcycle collision in Shreveport.

Jason Miles, 39, was riding his motorcycle when he collided with a vehicle that was turning into the Cracker Barrel parking lot on Westport Avenue. The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, June 5.

Miles was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. His time of death has been listed as 5:39 p.m.

Shreveport police are investigating the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered.