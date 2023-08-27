SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times.

This shooting on Arnsdale Circle left one man with life-threatening injuries on Sunday. Image: KTAL’s James Johnson.

On Sun., Aug. 28, Shreveport police were called to a shooting on Arnsdale Circle in the Allendale-Lakeside neighborhood.

Police later described the shooting victim as a black male with life-threatening injuries who was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for trauma care.

According to SPD, the suspect was still on the run as of Sunday evening, Aug. 27.

This is a breaking news story; more information will be provided when it becomes available.