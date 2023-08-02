SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating the death of a man who died while handcuffed in a police cruiser.

SPD responded to a citizen complaint in the 200 block of Holcomb Street just after 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 2, where an unidentified male was yelling for help in the caller’s backyard.

When officers arrived and made contact with the man, they believed he was suffering from a mental health crisis. SPD described the man as “sweating profusely.”

SPD determined his condition warranted an emergency commitment.

The Shreveport Fire Department was on the scene to assess the man’s medical status. After a brief struggle, SFD assisted SPD as they handcuffed and carried the male to a police cruiser. Police then drove to the man’s residence to speak with his family prior to transporting him to a local hospital. However, after arriving at his home police discovered the man had lost consciousness. He was removed from the vehicle, and SFD was brought back to the scene where emergency aid was administered.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has ordered an autopsy.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.