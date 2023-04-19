SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery that occurred in Shreveport on Monday.

Red River Bank, in the 600 block of Market Street, was robbed at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Apr. 17.

Robert Garner, 53, was identified after the Shreveport Police Department asked for the public to help locate a Black male with a noticeable left-eye deformity. Shreveport Police released a photo of a suspect in the case and asked for those with information to contact SPD or Crime Stoppers.

