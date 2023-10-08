SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – October is domestic violence awareness month, and a local center is helping save lives by educating domestic violence victims and members of their families.

The organization, called You Are Not Alone, recently held its annual walk that brings awareness to domestic violence. Officials from YANA said that recognizing the signs of domestic violence is especially important in Shreveport, where domestic violence numbers are exceptionally high.

Remington College-Shreveport has partnered with You Are Not Alone Domestic Violence to educate the public on this serious issue. Their annual Love Doesn’t Hurt Walk was held on Oct. 7 at Remington College.

A spokesman for You Are Not Alone said that if someone calls you names, that’s domestic violence. They said if someone can’t have power and control over you by just calling you an ugly name or pushing you, they will escalate the situation to full-blown violence.

There is only one domestic violence shelter in Caddo Parish. YANA hopes to bring a second shelter to the area.