SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Repairs will begin on a water main in Shreveport on Sunday night around 10:00 p.m. Some water customers may lose water, and there is a possibility of a boil advisory being issued.

Repairs on the water main near the Amiss Water Treatment Plant will affect water customers in the 3100 block of Looney Street and in the 2900 block of Ashton Street beginning at 10:00 p.m. on Apr. 30.

Those living on Ashton Street can expect to see lower-than-normal water pressure. Looney Street customers will have no water as repairs are being made.

All customers should expect low water pressure temporarily after the repairs are completed.

The city estimates that repairs may take as long as five hours; water samples will then be taken and sent to the laboratory.

If the city is unable to finish the repairs on Sunday night, troubleshooting will help city workers create a plan to successfully complete the project at a future date.