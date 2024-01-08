RUSTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A member of Louisiana Tech University’s Class of 1981 will bring her experience and advice to the podium when she delivers a lecture in the first “Inside the C-Suite” of 2024 at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston.

Janet Wong graduated with a Master of Professional Accountancy from Louisiana Tech’s College of Business and is returning to discuss her career in sustainable technologies and advanced manufacturing.

Wong was described as one of the top 30 Asian American Board Members in the United States by Board Prospects.

Janet Wong will lecture for the first “Inside the C-Suite” at La Tech in 2024. (Source: Lousiana Tech University.)

Dr. Christ Martin is the Dean of the College of Business at La Tech, and he said he’s thrilled to welcome Janet back to the campus to speak with La Tech students about how she helps advance organizations through the board director role.

“Janet is a tremendous alumni supporter of Louisiana Tech and the College of Business, and I’m grateful for her willingness to share her expertise and provide insights into the key issues facing Boards of Directors today,” said Martin.

Wong currently serves on the boards of Lucid Group, Inc., Enviva Inc., and Lumentum Holdings, Inc. She was also named to the Directors & Boards to Watch list by the National Association of Corporate Directors’ 2022 Directorship 100TM.

Wong was a senior partner at KPMG and has spent most of her career in Silicon Valley offices, where she has become experienced in consumer products, energy, financial services, manufacturing, and technology.

Wong will lecture at the College of Business in Davis Auditorium on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 11 a.m.