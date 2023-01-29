SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has confirmed that a woman’s body found along an embankment of Twelve Mile Bayou on Sunday has been identified.

Tytierr James, 27, of Bossier Parish, was found on Jan. 29 at 5:46 p.m. near a bridge on North Market Street.

The Shreveport Police Department is investigating James’ death. James’ fingerprints allowed for positive identification of her body.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Twelve Mile Bayou originates at the Caddo Lake Dam, then flows southeast until it joins up with the Red River in Shreveport.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.