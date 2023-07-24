SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Mega Millions jackpot has hit $820 million, but how much would a winner in Louisiana, Texas, or Arkansas receive after taxes are taken out?

$820 million is the fifth largest in Mega Millions history, but where you live can make a difference in how much money you bring home. Right away you will have a few tough choices to make. Would you rather have a lump sum payment in cash, worth slightly more than half of the jackpot, or would you rather receive an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments?

Either way, you’ll need to pony up on those taxes.

State lotteries must also withhold 24% of your winnings for the purposes of federal taxes, and this happens anytime you win more than $5000 in a lottery game.

Any lottery game.

But some states, such as California, don’t withhold federal taxes on lottery winnings.

And according to usamega.com, winning the jackpot means you’ll bring home a different amount depending on where you live.

Louisiana jackpot

How much will you bring home if you live in Louisiana and pick the correct numbers? Taking the state’s sales tax out of your annuity payments means you’ll be handing over almost $1.3 million. Your average yearly payment will be shy of $16 million, and the total after 30 payments will top $478 million.

But if you opt for a one-time lump sum in cash, you’ll need to cough up more than $20 million for the state sales tax, and your total payout will be around $245 million.

Texas jackpot

Texans may grin smugly if they win, for Texas has no state tax on lottery prizes. An annuity total of more than $517 million, or a one-time cash payout of $265 million, plus some change, is just one of the reasons they say everything’s bigger in Texas.

Arkansas jackpot

Arkansans will pay state taxes, but it’s a little lower than in Louisiana. At almost $16 million a year, the extra income from the annuity payment wouldn’t be a bad addition to whatever pay you bring home. And if you chose a one-time payout, $246 million should hold you reasonably steady for the remainder of your life.

The next drawing for Mega Millions will occur at 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Forty-five of fifty states now sell tickets, as do stores in the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Prices are $2 per ticket.

But don’t quit your day job just yet. The odds of winning any lottery are minimal.