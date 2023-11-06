HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Homer Police Chief Elvan “Van” McDaniel was arrested Monday for aggravated battery and malfeasance in connection to a 2022 arrest.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the Homer Police Department (HPD) investigated a reported theft in December of 2022.

Officers assigned to the Patrol Division, including HPD Chief McDaniel, encountered and arrested one subject. That subject was ultimately booked on numerous charges, including resisting arrest.

Louisiana State Police says after the arrest, detectives were contacted by the Claiborne Parish District Attorney’s Office regarding a complaint of excessive use of force by HPD.

Investigators reviewed evidence and determined that Chief McDaniel used excessive force by deploying a taser multiple times on a non-combative subject, who was handcuffed behind his back and lying on the ground.

As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was procured for Chief McDaniel.

Early Monday, 53-year-old Chief McDaniel was booked into Claiborne Parish Detention Center for aggravated battery and malfeasance in office.

LSP says as Investigators continue their investigation and gather more information, additional charges and arrests are possible.

During this time, HPD will be unable to answer calls for service. Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office will handle all calls for service in the area.

Louisiana State Police leads the ongoing investigation and says more information will be provided as it becomes available.