HAYNESVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Haynesville is looking to keep their perfect record going as they prepare to face Junction City.

The Golden Tornado is 2-0 on the season, coming off a 21-20 victory over Harmony Grove. Now they’re preparing for the fight and talent their next opponent will bring to the table.

Head coach, David Franklin, said, “Junction City is really athletic, they’re really fast in a lot of areas. They’re the kind of the team that if you make a mistake, they’re going to capitalize on those and make you look really bad. You can’t make mistakes against them. They’ll capitalize and beat you really quick.”

The Junction City Dragons are 2-1 on the season, with one more game in their pocket than Haynesville.

Offensive/defensive tackle, Germetrius Speech, added, “They’re pretty good. They’ve got some pretty good-sized linemen, pretty good-sized quarterback, running back. They’ve got it all. It’s going to be a good game. Hoping to take that dub.”

This non-district matchup will take place on Friday, September 15th with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.