BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grammy and Dove Award-winning gospel singer Bill Gaither is scheduled to make a tour stop in Benton, La, in May.

The Gaither Concert Tour started in February and will continue through May.

Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles, Ladye Love Smith, Reggie Smith, and Gene McDonald. Gaither Vocal Band members Kevin Williams, Matthew Holt, and Michael Rowsey will also perform.

Gaither has been performing, writing songs, and mentoring newly-discovered Christian artists for over fifty years. His Homecoming shows are readily available on streaming sites.

At 86, Gaither, an Indiana native, said he enjoys sharing the message of hope he has been sharing through music for the past six decades.

“Do we really believe that love is the most powerful force on earth?” Gaither asks. “Can we trust that the darker the night, the brighter the light?”

Gaither says that our call is just to shine.

“The little song we learned in Sunday school was so, so true. ‘This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine.’ I believe that message can change the world.”

Gaither and friends will perform at Cypress Baptist Church, 4701 Palmetto Road in Benton, on May 12. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

For more information on Bill Gaither or to purchase tickets, visit Gaither Music