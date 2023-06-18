SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe storms have caused massive power outages in NWLA, prompting many to fire up generators and put themselves at risk if proper steps are not taken as a precaution.

KTAL BC 6 News wants you to be safe when using a generator, so we have compiled a list of tips that will help your family weather the storm, and the aftermath, with ease.

Tips for generator operators

Only use heavy-duty extension cords to connect appliances to your generator’s outlets. Be sure to turn on the generator before plugging in your appliances, though. And you should turn on your appliances and lights one at a time so you don’t overload your unit.

Prioritize your needs, as generators are for temporary use only.

Keep your generator under an open canopy. This will keep it safe from wet conditions, which can be hazardous to users. Do not place your generator in a puddle or even in an area where water can puddle.

Generator safety is crucially important, particularly during times when emergency services are already busy helping others after a disaster. Image: KTAL files.

Make certain your hands are dry before touching your generator.

Turn off your generator and let it cool before refueling it.

Children and pets must be kept clear of generators, as generator components become hot and can cause burns.

Carbon Monoxide

Preventing carbon monoxide poisoning is crucial when powering a home or business during a power outage. Here are tips from the Red Cross on how to stay safe when you’re relying on a generator during an emergency.

CO cannot be seen. It cannot be smelled. And it can kill you rapidly, even if you’re not aware you’re being exposed to CO.

Do not use a generator inside of a building or in a partially-enclosed area.

Keep generators outdoors and away from windows, entrances, or vents that can allow carbon monoxide to enter a building.

Understand that using a fan will not prevent carbon monoxide from building up indoors. Opening doors and windows will not help, either.

If you start to feel sick, weak, or dizzy while you’re using your generator, get outside, away from the generator, and to fresh air immediately. Here is a list of the symptoms of CO poisoning. Try to commit the list of symptoms to memory, just in case you’re ever in a situation where the knowledge will help save your life or the lives of others.

Every level of your home needs a CO alarm. It’s like a fire alarm, only it detects the presence of CO. Also remember to make certain that you have fresh batteries, especially in times of power outages when you are using your generator.

If your CO alarm sounds, go outdoors immediately and call for help. Stay outside until emergency personnel clear the area.