SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport is helping citizens who do not own video doorbells get these essential tools for preventing crime within our communities.

“Operation Safe Neighborhoods will be tremendous for our City,” said Mayor Tom Arceneaux about the program. “As we continue to fight crime, having doorbell cameras is another way to assist the police in solving many of our crimes and also deter perpetrators.”

The equipment provided by the city includes a video doorbell, the installation, and a one-year subscription to a security monitoring service. But there are a few catches. Applications are limited to one per household, and the cameras will only be given to homes that do not currently have a security camera.

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor authored this legislation. “This is a critical tool to help ensure an added layer of security in our most vulnerable neighborhoods,” she said.

Chief Wayne Smith of the Shreveport Police Department said he is very encouraged by citizens who can now embrace technology in the city. “These types of cameras have proven to be an integral part to law enforcement in deterring and investigating crimes in our area. We look forward to implementing these cameras and commend those taking action to keep our community safe,” he said.

The city will begin accepting applications on Monday, July 17, at noon.

To qualify for this program, you must reside in city limits, register with the City of Shreveport’s Real Time Crime Center, Provide a copy of your driver’s license or ID card, and you must not already own a video doorbell.

Call 318-673-5900 with questions about the program or click here.