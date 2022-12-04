LOUISIANA (KLFY) – Five Fort Polk soldiers were arrested after raping two women.

John Bianzon, 29, Franzrobert T. Camentil, 20, Cyrus Labial, 24, Ajjashery J. Flores, 24 and Frinzdeivhid Ramit, 19, were arrested after allegedly raping two women.

Detectives with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office interviewed one of the victims and learned that she knew one of the five men who went to her residence in the Rosepine area on Nov. 24.

The victim said that when the man showed up at her house, he was with four other men who she, and her roommate, did not know.

Both victims drank alcohol provided by the five men, and started to feel an exaggerated effect to the alcohol and suspected the men mixed illicit ingredients into the drinks.

Detectives learned that men had raped the two women after they had become incapacitated.

Forensic testing was performed on the victims and found that each victim suffered injuries consistent with sexual assault.

Detectives arrested the five men with charges of:

John Paul Bianzon, 29, of Fort Polk, was arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Conspiracy and one count of First-Degree Rape.

Franzrobert T. Camentil, 20, of Fort Polk, was arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Conspiracy and one count of First-Degree Rape.

Cyrus Moises Labial, 24, of Fort Polk, was arrested and charged with two counts of Criminal Conspiracy and two counts of First-Degree Rape.

Ajjashery J. Flores, 24, of Fort Polk, was arrested and charged with two counts of Criminal Conspiracy and two counts of First-Degree Rape.

Frinzdeivhid Ramit, 19, was arrested and charged with two counts of Criminal Conspiracy and two counts of First-Degree Rape.

KODAK Digital Still Camera KODAK Digital Still Camera KODAK Digital Still Camera KODAK Digital Still Camera KODAK Digital Still Camera Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office

Bond has not been set and the suspects remain in the VPSO jail.