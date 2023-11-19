SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A fire at a Shreveport apartment complex, first reported at 5 p.m. on Sun., Nov. 19, has been extinguished by Shreveport firefighters.

One occupant at the Villa Norte Apartments was transported to an area hospital with symptoms of possible smoke inhalation. Image by KTAL’s Mya Nicholson.

12 SPD fire units and 31 firefighters were dispatched to the scene at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Avenue. SFD reported, at 5:04 p.m. on Sunday, that smoke and flames were coming from an upstairs apartment.

Fire crews confirmed the apartment’s occupants escaped the apartment quickly. One occupant of a nearby apartment was transported to a local hospital with symptoms of possible smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Additional fire crews ensured that other apartments in the complex were clear of fire and occupants.