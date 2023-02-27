SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The SNAP benefit emergency funds offered during the COVID-19 pandemic will end on Wednesday, and low-income households who struggle to make ends meet with the extra benefit are scrambling to figure out what to do next.

Lawmakers voted last year to end the emergency funds after February 2023.

“Obviously for some families greatly in need, and for some individuals greatly in need this is problematic,” says David Hoaas, an economic professor from Centenary College.

Although some people are aware that the extra benefits on top of their normal allotments would be coming to an end, they may be worried about the rising food prices across the nation.

“The extended benefits because of the pandemic will allow them to kind of lessen the blow of inflation by giving them extra dollars,” says Hoaas. “They’re going to have to face that inflation now as we move into the month of March.”

“So, the reason they were extended has probably kind of passed us by. But there are now other issues that they’re going to have to talk about do they wish to address to provide adequate nutrition to individuals who have lower income levels.”

In the meantime, people can stretch their snap benefits by buying when items are on sale.

“Buying in bulk, if you got some storage facilities, for example, freezer for certain; items that are perishable; Follow the ads. A lot of local grocery stores offer two-for-one savings on specific products,” says Hoaas.

On March 1, you can go to Ebtedge.com to check your new amounts.