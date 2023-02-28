BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An elderly man who has Alzheimer’s disease is missing in Bossier City, and police are asking for the public’s help.

Larry Montgomery, 74, left his home in the 1200 block of Estelle Street on Tuesday wearing a black shirt and khaki pants. He is a Black male, weighs approximately 140 lbs, and is 5’ 7” tall.

Larry Montgomery (Image: Bossier City Police Department)

Because of the disease, Montgomery may not know where he is.

Bossier police are asking anyone with information to please contact them at 318-741-8610, or call Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your tip pans out, and anonymity is guaranteed. Submit tips at www.p3tips.com, or download the mobile P3tips app.